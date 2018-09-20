WASHINGTON, D.C. — After a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills, Jordan Matthews is returning to the team that drafted him: The Philadelphia Eagles, who signed the receiver Wednesday after a workout with the team Tuesday.

Matthews’ life did undergo one major change during his time away from the Eagles. He’s now a father, and he credits his time in Buffalo for the birth of his kid.

"When I was in Buffalo, there was like nothing to do there, except ... have fun with your wife. She got pregnant," Matthews said. "So we always say we got a Buffalo baby. Ain't nothing to do there, except each other."

Well then.

Matthews didn’t do much on the football field during his time in Buffalo. He playing in 10 games (seven starts), catching 25 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown before going on injured reserve in December.

Matthews signed a contract with the New England Patriots in the offseason, but was cut in August.

