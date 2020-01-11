Saints come up clutch again late in 26-23 OT win in Chicago

The Saints surrendered a 10-point lead late but made a good defensive stand in overtime leading to a game-winner by Wil Lutz.

NEW ORLEANS — In a game that went back and forth, the Saints once again made the big plays at the very end, the last of which was a Wil Lutz game-winning field goal in overtime to take a tense 26-23 win in Chicago.

"It was a hard fought game," said Saints head coach Sean Payton. "I think the second half we played better ball and got some good stops defensively."

After both teams failed to score on possessions in overtime, the Saints got the ball on their own 31 and began a methodical drive that culminated in the game winner.

Drew Brees hit Deonte Harris for 6. Taysom Hill ran for 10. After an incompletion, Brees hit Tre’Quan Smith for 14 yards to the Bears 38. The key play after that was a sweep to Alvin Kamara for a 20-yard gain to the Bears 11.

The Saints then got a delay of game penalty before Lutz came in to kick the game winner.

Brees started out slowly with very few passes completed to anyone but his backs but he then kicked into gear, finishing with 31 of 41 passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

Alvin Kamara had another Alvin Kamara-style game with 12 carries for 67 yards, including the clutch 20-yarder on the winning drive. He also caught nine passes for 96 more.

In all, 10 players caught passes from Brees who was without Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and Marquez Callaway.

Taysom Hill also had his most touches of the year, undoubtedly in part, at least due to the 3 receivers being out. He had five rushes for 35 yards and he caught two passes for 30 yards and a score.

The Saints won the game after blowing a 23-13 lead with seven minutes to go in the game.

Earlier in the game, an ugly play resulted in the ejection of Bears' receiver Javon Wims. On a play where he wasn't thrown the ball, Wims went up to the Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson, pulled out his mouth guard and then smacked him twice to the helmet.