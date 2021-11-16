Affton's Markus Golden continues to dominate 2021 season in NFL

More than halfway through the 2021 NFL season, St. Louis native Markus Golden has proven he's one of the best defensive players in the league

AFFTON, Mo. — Just over halfway through the 2021 NFL season, a St. Louis native is proving he's one of the most dominant defensive players in football. Markus Golden is on a mission.

The Affton grad and former Mizzou star is among the tops in the league in multiple different defensive categories through Week 10.

Playing linebacker, Golden has forced four fumbles so far this season, the third-most in the league. He has recovered two fumbles, tied for the most in the league. He also has nine sacks on the season, the sixth-most in the NFL.

This is Golden's sixth season in the NFL already, and his second stint with the Cardinals.

Golden has already secured career-highs for fumble recoveries and forces, and is just three-and-a-half sacks away from at least tying a career-high in that category.

The Cardinals are off to an 8-2 start on the season and sit in first place in the NFC West, a game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams. Arizona's 8-2 mark is tied for best in the league with the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.

The Cardinals originally drafted Golden in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Missouri. In 88 career games through Week 10 of the 2021 season, Golden has 254 total tackles, 42.5 total sacks, 11 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, one interception and two defensive touchdowns.

Following the 2019-2020 season, Golden was awarded a million-dollar bonus after a stat correction after the season credited him with 10 sacks on the year, to kick in the bonus.

Throughout his NFL career, Golden has continued to return to Affton to host a football camp for kids.