NFL teams encouraged to show support for Bills' Damar Hamlin during week 18

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The National Football League is encouraging league-wide support for Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated and intubated on the field. On Friday, doctors removed the breathing tube.

According to the announcement, all 32 NFL teams have the option to utilize specific callouts that are unique to the Bills.

Among them are:

A public address announcement that clubs are encouraged to read prior to the national anthem as a unified show of support for Hamlin

All clubs may outline the "3" in each 30-yard line number on the field in either Buffalo Bills red or blue.

During warm-ups, players will have the option to wear black t-shirts displaying "Love for Damar 3". The Buffalo Bills players will wear a similar shirt in the team's blue. New Era hats embroidered with a '3' will be provided to Bills football personnel to wear during warm-ups.

"3" jersey patches will be worn by the Buffalo Bills.