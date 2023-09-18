Rams lose home-field advantage when 49ers take over SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Despite winning a Super Bowl less than two years ago, it doesn't look like the fan support issue has been solved by moving the team to Los Angeles.

ST. LOUIS — When the Rams were taken from St. Louis, many around the league said it was because the city didn't support the team.

Well, despite winning a Super Bowl less than two years ago, it doesn't look like that support problem has been solved by moving the team to Los Angeles.

Sunday afternoon, the Rams hosted the in-state rival San Francisco 49ers, but if you were watching the game from home, you wouldn't know that.

Between the fan reactions to some of the biggest plays of the game and social crowd shots from the broadcast and social media showing seas of red throughout the stands, it looked like a 49ers home game.

That doesn't seem great, but at least St. Louis hasn't shown itself to be one of the most passionate football cities in the country, right?

Not so much.

The BattleHawks have been the No. 1 team in attendance in the recent relaunch of the XFL, and the demand has consistently caused the team to release more tickets.

An NFL return to St. Louis is a longshot, but another legendary football longshot said he would like to see it. In 2021, Kurt Warner told 5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano that the way the community supported the team and his own foundation was unlike anywhere else.