Wild Bengals Super Bowl send off makes Rams pep rally look like poorly-attended high school game

The Bengals had 30,000 fans on hand for a rocking Super Bowl send off. The Rams barely filled a set of high school football bleachers.

ST. LOUIS — It's no secret that we in St. Louis like to make fun of the Los Angeles Rams ever since Stan Kroenke took his team away from our town. And sometimes, it's just too easy.

To kick off Super Bowl week, both the Rams and the Bengals held pep rallies in their respective towns to send off their teams ahead of the big week ahead.

The Bengals distributed 30,000 tickets to their send-off at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The place was electric to wish their team well in the hopes of bringing back the franchise's first Super Bowl title ever.

Injured Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah, who still hopes to play in the Super Bowl, took off his leg brace and tossed it while on stage, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

So you'd think the Rams pep rally would be at least close to as exciting, right?

Well, about that...

The Super Bowl is being held at the Rams' home of SoFi Stadium. So, they opted to have their rally at a local high school. Let's just say the optics were not great.

Bengals Pep Rally vs Rams Pep Rally 😂 #SBOpeningNight pic.twitter.com/79scXOr4uM — Jawn (@JawnTanner) February 8, 2022

While the event appeared to be open to only about 3,000 season ticket holders, the team seemed to pick up on the fact that it wasn't a good look. You won't find many crowd shots from the team's coverage of the pep rally or any audio of the sparse crowd for player introductions.

ESPN's Dianna Russini was covering the event, and her video paints a picture of the contrast between team pep rallies.

The Rams had problems recently failing to keep San Francisco 49ers fans from invading their stadium to root for the opposing team. Don't be too surprised if you see more of the same when it comes to Bengals fans in attendance for Super Bowl Sunday.