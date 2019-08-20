ST. LOUIS — A settlement received preliminary approval Monday saying fans that purchased Rams tickets and gear from 2010 to 2016 would get 25% of the purchase price back.

The settlement said the Rams would have to pay out as much as $25 million to fans for ticket and gear as well as $7 million to cover legal fees for the plaintiffs' lawyers. Judge Timothy J. Boyer provided preliminary approval Monday. There is no date set for final approval of the settlement.

The settlement comes after a long mediation process that included days-long, face-to-face mediations.

Back in February, Judge Boyer said the lawsuit against the team could move forward back in February. The lawsuit said the gear and tickets would not have the same value if the team was honest about their intention to leave the city.

Back in 2016, James Pudlowski, Louis C. Cross III, Gail Henry and Steve Henry filed a lawsuit against the Rams saying the team misled the public when saying they did not intend to "lead the charge" out of St. Louis. The lawsuit cited media interviews by Stan Kroenke and Kevin Demoff.

The lawsuit said the team violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, which prohibits misleading the public in connection with the sale or advertisement of merchandise. The lawsuit called the media interviews a coordinated campaign of misrepresentation and omissions.

Fans do not have to do anything yet. A website will be set up in the near future so fans can file claims.

This is not the only lawsuit that will have the former St. Louis Rams giving money back to fans. Earlier this year, the Rams agreed to a $24-million settlement in the personal seat license lawsuit.

