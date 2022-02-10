x
Rams

Former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt falls short of Pro Football Hall of Fame again

St. Louis Rams great Torry Holt will have to wait once again after falling short of Hall of Fame.

LOS ANGELES — Another piece of the "Greatest Show on Turf" offense came up just short of the Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

Former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt was a finalist, but was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday night as announced during the NFL Honors.

2022 was Holt's third-straight year as a finalist for the Hall of Fame.

Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young and Holt's former head coach Dick Vermeil make up the 2022 class.

Holt's former Rams teammates Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, Marshall Faulk and Orlando Pace are already in the Hall of Fame, with Vermeil joining them this year.

For his 10-year career with the Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, Holt caught 920 passes for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns while averaging 14.5 yards per catch. He was a 7-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion with the 1999-2000 Rams.

Holt had one of the most prolific receiving careers of the early 2000s.

RELATED: Commentary: Here's hoping the Hall of Fame finally comes calling for Torry Holt

In 2021, we sat down with Holt and Bruce to share some stories and get Bruce's take on why Torry should be a Hall of Famer.

