Former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt falls short of Pro Football Hall of Fame again

St. Louis Rams great Torry Holt will have to wait once again after falling short of Hall of Fame.

LOS ANGELES — Another piece of the "Greatest Show on Turf" offense came up just short of the Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

Former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt was a finalist, but was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday night as announced during the NFL Honors.

2022 was Holt's third-straight year as a finalist for the Hall of Fame.

Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young and Holt's former head coach Dick Vermeil make up the 2022 class.

Holt's former Rams teammates Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, Marshall Faulk and Orlando Pace are already in the Hall of Fame, with Vermeil joining them this year.

BREAKING: Eight enshrinees are headed to Canton this August as a part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022



More on the newest members ➡️ https://t.co/1VHxa5OwYG#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/FMNTPHSnZ7 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 11, 2022

For his 10-year career with the Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, Holt caught 920 passes for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns while averaging 14.5 yards per catch. He was a 7-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion with the 1999-2000 Rams.

Holt had one of the most prolific receiving careers of the early 2000s.

Holt has the 16th most receiving yards in NFL history. And he did it in just 10 years.

Holt had the most receiving yards of the 2000s. With almost 1,000 more yards in the decade than Randy Moss and Terrell Owens, who finished in second and third place, respectively.

Holt has the second-most seasons of 1,300 receiving yards or more with six. Only all-time leading receiver Jerry Rice had more (7). And Holt is one of just five players in history with multiple 1,600 receiving yard seasons. (Hat tip to Jeff Kerr on Twitter for that one.)