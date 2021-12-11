'St. Louis was so special': Rams Hall of Famer Kurt Warner says he'd love to see NFL team in St. Louis again

"There's no doubt that this is a great sports town. And they were a great football town when we were here. And I would love to see St. Louis have a football team."

ST. LOUIS — The relationship between the NFL and St. Louis is a pretty hot button issue right now.

The ongoing lawsuit between the city against the league and Rams owner Stan Kroenke over the relocation of the Rams gets more dramatic by the day, with a trial date looming in January.

Pundits have floated the idea that the NFL could possibly offer up a team to St. Louis to offset some of the possible costs they would be on the hook for in a settlement or trial verdict.

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano sat down with a couple of folks who may have some inside knowledge of why St. Louis could support another football team if one would happen to find its way to town. Cusumano sat down with Rams Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda as part of their press tour for the upcoming biopic, "American Underdog", profiling Kurt's remarkable journey to NFL stardom.

Brenda said the St. Louis community still holds a special spot in her heart.

"Well you know I don't like football, so I don't have an opinion about a football team. But I know this community. And I remember from day one feeling like we were a part of it. I remember putting a call out for people to donate coats for those in need and the city showed up. They still do 21 years later," Brenda said. "This city was amazing. I remember parking the car for Rams games and just the feeling of a community while you're walking into the stadium. And just everybody supporting this team. That was a special time."

It's been almost 20 years since Kurt started a game as a Ram, but he knows St. Louis can still be a great football town.

"For me what I realized in football along the way was that great football towns or great sports towns are about the community. They're about people coming out and supporting, and being a part of, and being connected to the teams that they have," Kurt said. "There was no question, we had love in different places we were, but St. Louis was so special in the way they supported us, the way they supported the team, and what we did in that period of time that we were here. There's no doubt that this is a great sports town. And they were a great football town when we were here. And I would love to see St. Louis have a football team and continue to support them the way they supported us."

"American Underdog" starring Zachary Levi as Kurt Warner and Anna Paquin as Brenda Warner will hit theaters on Christmas Day, 2021.