St. Louis County councilwoman requests information on Rams lawsuit, potential settlement

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Less than two months from trial there’s talk that St. Louis could score a big settlement from the NFL, but one of the area’s top politicians is concerned she’s being kept in the dark.

The Sports Business Journal is reporting that the St. Louis attorneys are meeting with the Rams over a potential settlement, but St. Louis County Council Chair Rita Heard Days said she doesn’t know anything about it.

“We have had no formal communication from either the councilors or the county executive at this point,” said Days.

That’s why she sent a letter to County Executive Sam Page seeking to be kept in the loop on the latest on the litigation.

“Is there something that we need to do,” asked Days. “Do we need to just stand down and wait? I’m not sure. Are we going to trial? Are there opportunities for settlement? I’m not sure at all what it means, but my letter was simply to get information.”

Multiple reports have surfaced that an expansion team could be on the table in talks of settling the case.

“I don’t want to go into that,” said Days.

Days says she’s focused on securing funding for a new rec center in north St. Louis County.

“It has been put on hold for almost three years,” said Days. “No one seems to understand or know where we are with that process, and again information is key. I’m trying to make sure we have the information to do that. If this settlement happens, and this is an allowable expense, I certainly would like to be in line for that.”

However, some are questioning if her open request is ceding leverage away from St. Louis attorneys and turning it over to the Rams.

“It's not my idea to jeopardize anything going forward with this settlement if there's a settlement or trial or whatever,” said Days. “It's not my intention to jeopardize this. It's my intention that since the county is a plaintiff in this that we do have some information."

5 On Your Side asked Days what the ideal outcome would be.

"Money,” said Days. “That's it, money!"