Report: St. Louis lawsuit against NFL heads to mediation

One report says it could be the league's last chance to avoid a trial, which is set for Jan. 10.

ST. LOUIS — The high profile lawsuit that pits St. Louis against Rams' owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL is headed to mediation Tuesday, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Ben Fischer reports it could be the league's last chance to avoid a trial set for Jan. 10.

According to the report, Kroenke's legal team sent an email to the NFL warning the Rams are willing to settle its portion of the lawsuit with St. Louis separately if the other owners don't share in a potential final payout.

"League and other owners say Kroenke indemnified them. Kroenke says it’s not so simple. Rams want to settle the case to avoid trial, but that’ll cost $500-$750M and the league should spread the pain, emails say," Fischer wrote in a tweet.

League and other owners say Kroenke indemnified them. Kroenke says it’s not so simple. Rams want to settle the case to avoid trial, but that’ll cost $500-$750M and the league should spread the pain, emails say. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) November 18, 2021

The lawsuit was filed back in 2017 by the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority. It claims the NFL broke its own relocation guidelines when it moved the team from St. Louis to Los Angeles at the end of the 2015 season.

The league has unsuccessfully tried to have the lawsuit dismissed and moved out of St. Louis.

Some legal experts have said St. Louis has a strong case and damages could be more than $1 billion.