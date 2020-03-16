GREEN BAY, Wis. — Another St. Louis native is cashing in big in the world of professional sports.

Hazelwood East alum Christian Kirksey has signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Kirksey attended the University of Iowa and was drafted in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In six years in the NFL, Kirksey has 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

The 27-year-old linebacker has only played in nine games over the past two seasons due to injury.

In Green Bay, Kirksey will reunite with his former head coach Mike Pettine, who is now the defensive coordinator with the Packers.

More Sports News

RELATED: Watch: SLU releases 'One Shining Moment' tribute to 2019-2020 team

RELATED: Ken Burns, PBS release entire 'Baseball' documentary to stream online for free

RELATED: Play 'Gloria' | Italians sing Blues rally song from balcony during quarantine

RELATED: Rick Pitino returns to college basketball as Iona coach

RELATED: MSHSAA cancels state basketball championships in response to coronavirus concerns