ATLANTA — A fleet of law enforcement helicopters are at the ready and on the move this weekend at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

David Grantham, a pilot with U.S. Customs and Border Protection has the responsibility of keeping the airspace over Mercedes-Benz Stadium clear on Super Bowl Sunday.

"When a pilot looks off his wing and sees a Blackhawk there, he knows he's not having a very good day," Grantham said.

A day before the big game kicks off, Grantham gave us a look at what it takes to protect the area over the Super Bowl.

Starting Sunday afternoon you won't see any commercial or private flights over Downtown Atlanta. It's part of a wide spread Temporary Flight Restriction. Should a pilot try to fly anywhere near downtown, they may find some law enforcement off their wing.

Keeping the airspace clear is just part of their mission.

Federal authorities will be making sure the sky above and around Mercedes-Benz Stadium remains clear on Super Bowl Sunday.

The helicopters will also be using a powerful camera system to stream live aerials to any of the more than 50 law enforcement agencies they're partnering with.

"If anyone gets an alert or needs a helicopter over head will be there," Grantham said.

Homeland Security has been on the ground for a week running training flights ahead of the big game.

"If we do our job, and we have a little bit of luck, we're hoping that the general public doesn't even know you're there."

But should they be needed, they're ready.

