Budweiser Clydesdales' best Super Bowl commercials

Heartwarming to funny and make you want to cry, the Clydesdales commercials are fan favorites year after year. Here's a look back at some of the most popular ads.

ST. LOUIS — If you’re not watching the Super Bowl for the game, you’re there for the commercials. And, chances are, the one ad you never want to miss is the Budweiser Clydesdales one.

It’s a fan favorite every year. Well, except for last year, when Budweiser sat out the Super Bowl and donated its ad money to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts instead.

But the beer brand is back in 2022 – and so are the Clydesdales.

Budweiser Clydesdales have been an iconic part of Super Bowl commercials for more than 40 years. Often galloping their way into Americans’ hearts, the ads are some of the most memorable and talked about moments from Super Bowl Sunday, even years later.

So, we wanted to take a look some of the most popular Clydesdale Super Bowl commercials to ever air. Heartwarming, funny, clever and “No, I’m not crying I think I just have something in my eye” – Anheuser-Busch’s Budweiser ads have been the thing to root for year after year, even if your team isn’t in the big game.

Puppy Love – 2014

This just might be the most popular Budweiser ad ever. Fans voted it as their favorite Clydesdale commercial in an informal “tournament” on Budweiser’s Facebook page this week, topping several other classics from over the years.

It features a Clydesdale, a puppy and their inseparable friendship. Doesn’t get any better.

Lost Dog – 2015

Coming off the hugely popular “Puppy Love” commercial from 2014, Budweiser brought back the duo in 2015 – and upped the heartstrings factor. This time, the little pup gets lost. The journey back to the Clydesdale’s Warm Springs Ranch home will have you reaching for a tissue.

Respect – 2002

The Budweiser Clydesdales delivered a heartfelt moment that resonated with Americans in the months after 9/11, and continues to do so 20 years later. The original commercial only aired once. Anheuser-Busch released updated versions to mark 10 and 20 years since the attacks.

Clydesdale’s First Game – 1996

This commercial seemingly ushered in a new era of Clydesdales commercials. The majestic animals weren’t just running through fields with clips of beer interspersed throughout. The horses lined up and got in the game.

Vista – 1992

Speaking of which, this classic commercial is a more traditional, old-school look at Budweiser ads.

Replay – 2003

Clydesdale ads don’t just have to be majestic or heartwarming, this one from 2003 proved they can also be funny.

Beer Country – 2018

The commercials also have made a statement throughout the years. This one shows how Anheuser-Busch’s story is bigger than beer.

Superfan – 2006

Clydesdale fans were treated to two commercials this year. In this one, the horses are back in the game, but this time they have fans – and a rowdy one at that.

Clydesdale American Dream – 2006

A young Clydesdale just wants to be one of the big guys – and he gets a little helping hand. “I won’t tell if you won’t.”

Born a Donkey – 2004

He might not have been born a Clydesdale but this little donkey got to lead the hitch.

A Clydesdale's Journey – 2022

It remains to be seen just how popular this year's ad will be, but it has the perfect ingredients to be a fan favorite: a Clydesdale, a dog and a comeback journey.

