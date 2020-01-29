MIAMI — On Sunday, Tyreek Hill will take the field at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV.

If all goes according to plan, that won't be the Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver's last big event in 2020.

Speaking to reporters in Miami on Tuesday evening, Hill revealed that he'll consider trying out for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo after the Super Bowl. A 2012 track and field High School All-American, Hill won a gold medal in the 4 X 100 relay at the World Junior Championships in Barcelona in 2012.

“Hopefully after this season, if I’m healthy and my mind is still in the right place, I really want to try to qualify for some Olympic teams,” Hill said. "Even go to Penn Relays, maybe give that a try. Maybe get a few guys off the team and see if we can put a relay together and show these track guys that football guys, we used to do this back in high school. We still got it. I just want to have fun with it. Like keep the guys together."

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

While transitioning from the gridiron to a track surface would undoubtedly take some adjusting, if there's one team with players qualified to make such leap, it's the Chiefs.

Headlined by Hill - who ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at his West Alabama Pro Day in 2016 -- Kansas City lays claim to arguably the fastest wide receiving corps in the NFL. Rookie Mecole Hardman ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last year, while Demarcus Robinson, Sammy Watkins and running back Damien Williams also each possess exceptional speed.

Asked if he was serious about qualifying for the Olympics, the 25-year-old Hill insisted he was.

"Yeah, I have," Hill answered when asked if he had actually looked into it. "The thing is, I'm weighing like 195 [pounds] right now. Back in high school, when I ran a 9.9 [100-meter dash], I was like 175. So if I do it, it will be like me changing my whole diet, changing everything that I've been doing to get to this point now."

With that in mind, it would seem as though Hill, who tallied 58 receptions for 860 yards and 7 touchdowns this season, would be an underdog to qualify for Tokyo this summer. It's worth noting, however, that a Sunday Night Football segment from 2017 compared his speed favorably to those -- including Usain Bolt -- who ran in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Perhaps next time, we won't have to imagine how he'd fare.

