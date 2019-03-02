ATLANTA — For Super Bowl LIII, no Chick-fil-A sandwiches will be available for purchase inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But make no mistake, the concession store occupying Section 123 of The Benz will be open during the game.

Say hello to Fries Up (pictured below), the stadium's alter-ego entity for special Sunday occasions.

Instead of chicken sandwiches or biscuits, the house specialty covers many variations of fries (Parmesan, buffalo, bacon cheddar, etc.).

Reportedly, patrons can also indulge on some southern poutine ... even if it doesn't officially grace the menu.

In fact, it's near-impossible to locate any online version of the Fries Up menu.

The Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has had a long-standing policy of being closed on Sundays. This public stance thus creates a vacuum effect for other restaurant concepts, like Fries Up, during big weekend events.

According to SB Nation, the Chick-fil-A / Fries Up signage conveniently flips over for the employees.

Alex Glaze

Here's the food that will be served inside the stadium during the game:

PHOTOS: Super Bowl 53 stadium food offerings The L.A. Chicharron Dog will be on sale during Super Bowl 53 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The $5 hot dog features pinto beans, jalapenos, garlic, roasted poblano peppers, cotija cheesem chicharrones, and cilantro. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be serving up chicken & waffles during Super Bowl 53. The $12 entree features a belgian-style waffle, whole fried chicken wings, hot sauce and sorghum butter. The Patriots-themed N.E. Beantown Frank will be available for $5 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Super Bowl 53. It features northern beans, maple syrup, bacon and green onions. The PaLomA cocktail is the Los Angeles Rams themed drink that'll be on sale inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Super Bowl 53. The New Englander cocktail is the New England Patriots' themed drink that'll be on sale inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Super Bowl 53. Even though Mercedes-Benz Stadium is hosting the Super Bowl, the affordable prices for chicken fingers, hamburgers, and hot dogs remain unchanged. The Chicken & Waffles will be on sale inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Super Bowl 53. A look at some of the food items and their prices for Super Bowl 53. A variety of food signs explaining what'll be on sale inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for fans during Super Bowl 53. The Neighborhood Punch, Atlanta Twist, and Stadium Margarita will be three of the cocktail offerings inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Super Bowl 53. Each one costs $12. The PaLomA cocktail is the Los Angeles Rams themed drink that'll be on sale inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Super Bowl 53. The Atlanta Twist is one of several cocktails that'll be on sale inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Super Bowl 53. The 'Closed on Sunday' chicken sandwich is available at Kevin Gillespie’s Gamechanger concession stand inside Mercedes-Benz stadium. The PaLomA cocktail will be on sale for $12 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Super Bowl 53. The $12 drink features tequila, ruby red grapefruit, soda water and blood orange wedge. The Neighborhood Punch is one of several cocktails that'll be on sale for fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Super Bowl 53. The New Englander cocktail is one of several cocktails that'll be on sale for fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Super Bowl 53. An employee inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium prepares cheeseburgers for a media preview of Super Bowl 53 offerings. The Stadium Margarita is the classic cocktail offering for fans at Super Bowl 53. It costs $12.

