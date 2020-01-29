The starting lineup is set, the water bowls are filled and the puppies are getting ready to play. That can only mean one thing, it's time for the Puppy Bowl!

Animal Planet's 16th annual Puppy Bowl will take place on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.

This year, 96 adoptable puppies from 61 animal shelters and rescue organizations around the country make up the rosters of Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

Puppy Bowl XVI will also feature five special needs players including Ferris, a three-legged Labrador Retriever mix; two hearing impaired pups, a blind and hearing impaired puppy and one with a cleft palate. Animal Planet promises this year's edition will include fan favorite elements like the water bowl cam, the puppy kiss cam and slow motion replays.

This year's roster is the biggest in Puppy Bowl history and features more international puppies than ever before, according to Animal Planet.

All of the puppies and kittens that have participated in Puppy Bowl previously have wound up being adopted and hopefully this year's roster will find their forever families soon!