ATLANTA — Rapper 21 Savage, who has strong ties to Atlanta, has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying his visa.

Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, who performs under the moniker 21 Savage, allegedly entered the U.S. legally in July 2005 but failed to leave under the terms of his "nonimmigrant visa" when it expired in 2006, according to ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox.

Though listed on many sites and bios as an Atlanta native, Cox said the rapper is actually a British citizen.

The rapper, who has long claimed Atlanta as his home, was targeted during an operation that included both federal and local law enforcement partners in metro Atlanta, Cox said.

In addition to being in violation of federal immigration law, ICE said 21 Savage was convicted on felony drug charges in 2014 in Fulton County.

He's now being held in ICE custody and faces removal proceedings in a federal immigration court.

The rapper performed at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Jan. 31 and is up for two Grammys in the next week - one for "Rockstar" recorded alongside Post Malone - according to the Associated Press.

►RELATED: 21 Savage | Despite shooting, there was 'a lot of love' at Zone 6 community event

►RELATED: 'Crazy Rich Asians' Atlanta carpet, & 21 Savage gives back