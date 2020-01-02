John Harbaugh was hoping to still be busy preparing for a game.

But the Baltimore Ravens head coach will have to settle for celebrating something else in Miami this weekend.

On Saturday, Harbaugh was named the NFL’s AP Coach of the Year for the 2019 season. Harbaugh had led the Ravens to an NFL-best 14-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs this past season, although Baltimore was ultimately upset by the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Having served as the Ravens’ head coach since 2008, this marks the first time Harbaugh has won the award that his brother, Jim Harbaugh, won as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. In 12 seasons with Baltimore, Harbaugh has amassed a career 118-74 record, for AFC North division titles, eight postseason appearances and a victory in Super Bowl XLVII.

Harbaugh isn’t likely to be the final Raven honored on Saturday, as quarterback Lamar Jackson is a heavy favorite to win the league’s MVP award.

The NFL Honors award show will air at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, reacts while watching a field goal by Justin Tucker while warming up prior to an NFL preseason game against the Green Bay Packers in Baltimore on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Gail Burton/AP

