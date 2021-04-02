Thousands of health care heroes will fill the stands at the Super Bowl

"I got the email and I was already up on my floor seeing patients and I literally did a happy dance down the hall,” laughed Meghann Scholl

TAMPA, Fla. — When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs take the field in the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday, there will be thousands of health care workers in the stands at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

One of those health care workers is registered dietician and clinical nutritionist Meghann Scholl.

“I am going, I am so excited! I got the email and I was already up on my floor seeing patients and I literally did a happy dance down the hall,” laughed Scholl.

She's one of 7,500 health care workers who received a ticket to the Super Bowl. Most of the tickets went to those in Tampa and Central Florida. Workers had to have received both doses of the vaccine.

“My guess is it's going to be pretty surreal and that's what I told my husband. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be at the Super Bowl representing Tampa General Hospital in our hometown, with our home team and surrounded by our team members and our colleagues. It's going to be pretty awesome!” she said.

Health care workers have been through a lot over these last 10 months and the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.

“It is the job that we signed up for and it's where our hearts lie to make sure that we're providing the best care for our patients and our community and we know that there's a risk there,” explained Scholl.

She said the vaccine has given her and her colleagues a shot of comfort.

“It was almost like every team member breathed a sigh of relief in that moment and felt like there was a light at the end of the tunnel,” she explained.

On Sunday, for the first time in a long time, the health care heroes are getting just a taste of the TLC they've given so many of us.

“It is such an honor to be recognized by everybody involved and give us that opportunity to go to the Super Bowl, which most of us would never have the chance to do on our own,” said Scholl.

The Bucs take on the Chiefs, Sunday Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m.