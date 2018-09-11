WASHINGTON, D.C. — Welcome to the club, Nick Mullens.

Consider yourself, club member No. 233.

When the San Francisco 49er started against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 1, he joined an elite club of NFL quarterbacks who have started at least one game since the start of the 2001 season.

The significance of 2001? It's the season that Tom Brady started in the NFL for the first time. He replaced Drew Bledsoe as the Patriots starter on Sept. 30, New England's third game that season.

When Brady starts against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, it will be the 261st regular-season start of his career, by far the most of any NFL quarterback over the past 18 seasons.

"When you’re playing in your 40s, I think that in itself says a lot about how he’s taking care of his body, how he’s done it. ... The life span in the NFL is so short and for him to exceed that and more says a lot about what he’s done," said Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who will make his 49th start for the Titans on Sunday.

A USA TODAY Network-Tennessee research of quarterbacks starting in the NFL since the start of the 2001 season revealed some interesting facts and some quirky stats. Among them:

►In the 4,478 games played, 233 quarterbacks have started at least one NFL game. Each team has used an average of 13 over the 18 seasons.

►The Cleveland Browns have started 27 different quarterbacks (Tim Couch's 37 starts lead the Browns' list). The Browns' 27 is the same amount as the other three AFC North franchises combined (Ravens 12, Steelers 8, Bengals 7).

►The Chargers have started the fewest, just three: Philip Rivers, 200; Drew Brees, 58; and Doug Flutie, 22. Rivers has started every Chargers game since the start of the 2006 season.

►Rivers is a member of the very limited 200-start club: Tom Brady, 260; Eli Manning, 222; Ben Roethlisberger, 206; Rivers, 200.

►Mullens is the 48th quarterback to start only one game for a franchise during the past 18 seasons. He's expected to get start No. 2 against the New York Giants on Monday.

►Ryan Fitzpatrick has started for seven different franchises, amounting to 124 starts. The current starter for the Tampa Bay Bucs (eight starts heading into this weekend) has also started for the Buffalo Bills (53 times), New York Jets (27), Houston Texans (12), Cincinnati Bengals (12), Tennessee Titans (9) and St. Louis Rams (3).

►Matt Cassel has started for six different franchises, however his acclaim deserves an asterisk. He started one game with the Buffalo Bills in 2015 when usual starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor lined up as a wide receiver on the first play. Cassel never started another game for the Bills. He has, however, started for the Kansas City Chiefs (47), New England Patriots (15), Minnesota Vikings (9), Dallas Cowboys (7) and Tennessee Titans (2).

►Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer and Gus Frerotte have each started for five different teams since the start of the 2001 season.

NFL starting quarterbacks since 2001 season

AFC EAST

Dolphins (18): Ryan Tannehill 82, Jay Fiedler 44, Chad Henne 31, Chad Pennington 20, Matt Moore 17, Gus Frerotte 15, Jay Cutler 14, Joey Harrington 11, A.J. Feeley 8, Cleo Lemon 8, Ray Lucas 6, Brian Griese 5, Trent Green 5, Josh Beck 4, Daunte Culpepper 4, Brock Osweiler 4, Sage Rosenfels 2, Tyler Thigpen 1

Bills (17): Ryan Fitzpatrick 53, Drew Bledsoe 48, Tyrod Taylor 42, J.P. Losman 33, Trent Edwards 32, E.J. Manuel 17, Kyle Orton 12, Kelly Holcomb 8, Rob Johnson 8, Alex Van Pelt 8, Josh Allen 5, Thad Lewis 5, Nathan Peterman 4, Derek Anderson 2, Brian Brohm 2, Matt Cassel 1, Jeff Tuel 1

Jets (14): Mark Sanchez 62, Chad Pennington 61, Vinnie Testaverde 31, Geno Smith 30, Ryan Fitzpatrick 27, Brett Favre 16, Josh McCown 13, Brooks Bollinger 9, Kellen Clemens 9, Sam Darnold 9, Bryce Petty 7, Quincy Carter 3, Michael Vick 3, Greg McElroy 1

Patriots (5): Tom Brady 260, Matt Cassel 15, Drew Bledsoe 2, Jacoby Brissett 2, Jimmy Garoppolo 2

AFC NORTH

Browns (27): Tim Couch 38, Derek Anderson 34, Colt McCoy 21, Brandon Weeden 20, Charlie Frye 19, Brian Hoyer 16, DeShone Kizer 15, Kelly Holcomb 12, Brady Quinn 12, Trent Dilfer 11, Josh McCown 11, Jeff Garcia 10, Jason Campbell 8, Cody Kessler 8, Johnny Manziel 8, Seneca Wallace 7, Baker Mayfield 6, Robert Griffin III 5, Luke McCown 4, Jake Delhomme 4, Ken Dorsey 3, Tyrod Taylor 3, Austin Davis 2, Bruce Gradkowski 1, Kevin Hogan 1, Thad Lewis 1, Connor Shaw 1

Ravens (12): Joe Flacco 163, Kyle Boller 42, Steve McNair 22, Elvis Grbac 14, Anthony Wright 14, Jeff Blake 10, Chris Redman 6, Jimmy Clausen 2, Randall Cunningham 2, Ryan Mallett 2, Matt Schaub 2, Troy Smith 2

Steelers (8): Ben Roethlisberger 206, Tommy Maddox 32, Kordell Stewart 21, Charlie Batch 9, Landry Jones 5, Dennis Dixon 3, Michael Vick 3, Byron Leftwich 1

Bengals (7): Andy Dalton 117, Carson Palmer 97, Jon Kitna 46, Ryan Fitzpatrick 12, Gus Frerotte 3, A.J. McCarron 3, Akili Smith 2

AFC SOUTH

Texans (15): Matt Schaub 88, David Carr 75, Brock Osweiler 14, DeShaun Watson 15, Ryan Fitzpatrick 12, Sage Rosenfelds 10, T.J. Yates 10, Case Keenum 10, Brian Hoyer 9, Tom Savage 9, Ryan Mallett 6, Tony Banks 3, Dave Ragone 2, Matt Leinart 1, Brandon Weeden 1

Titans (15): Steve McNair 67, Marcus Mariota 48, Vince Young 47, Kerry Collins 32, Jake Locker 23, Matt Hasselbeck 21, Zach Mettenberger 10, Billy Volek 10, Ryan Fitzpatrick 9, Charlie Whitehurst 5, Matt Cassel 2, Blaine Gabbert 2, Neil O’Donnell 2, Matt Mauck 1, Rusty Smith 1

Jaguars (11): David Garrard 75, Blake Bortles 69, Byron Leftwich 44, Mark Brunell 33, Blaine Gabbert 27, Chad Henne 22, Quinn Gray 4, Luke McCown 2, Jonathan Quinn 2, Todd Bouman 1, Trent Edwards 1

Colts (9): Peyton Manning 160, Andrew Luck 78, Jacoby Brissett 15, Matt Hasselbeck 8, Curtis Painter 8, Dan Orlovsky 5, Kerry Collins 3, Scott Tolzien 2, Josh Freeman 1

AFC WEST

Raiders (19): Derek Carr 70, Rich Gannon 42, Kerry Collins 28, JaMarcus Russell 25, Carson Palmer 24, Jason Campbell 18, Terrelle Pryor 10, Josh McCown 9, Andrew Walter 9, Aaron Brooks 8, Bruce Gradkowski 8, Rick Mirer 8, Matt McGloin 7, Daunte Culpepper 6, Charlie Frye 3, Marques Tuiasosopo 2, Kyle Boller 1, Matt Flynn 1, E.J. Manuel 1

Broncos (15): Peyton Manning 57, Jake Plummer 54, Jay Cutler 37, Kyle Orton 33, Brian Griese 28, Trevor Siemian 24, Tim Tebow 14, Brock Osweiler 11, Case Keenum 9, Steve Beuerlein 5, Paxton Lynch 4, Danny Kanell 2, Gus Frerotte 1, Jarious Jackson 1, Chris Simms 1

Chiefs (12): Trent Green 88, Alex Smith 76, Matt Cassel 47, Damon Huard 21, Brodie Croyle 10, Tyler Thigpen 11, Patrick Mahomes 10, Brady Quinn 8, Tyler Palko 4, Kyle Orton 3, Chase Daniel 2, Nick Foles 1

Chargers (3): Philip Rivers 200, Drew Brees 58, Doug Flutie 22

NFC EAST

Cowboys (17): Tony Romo 127, Dak Prescott 40, Quincy Carter 31, Drew Bledsoe 22, Vinnie Testaverde 15, Chad Hutchinson 9, Jon Kitna 9, Matt Cassel 7, Brandon Weeden 4, Ryan Leaf 3, Brad Johnson 3, Anthony Wright 3, Kellen Moore 2, Clint Stoerner 2, Drew Henson 1, Stephen McGee 1, Kyle Orton 1

Redskins (16): Kirk Cousins 57, Jason Campbell 52, Robert Griffin III 35, Mark Brunell 33, Patrick Ramsey 24, Rex Grossman 16, Tony Banks 14, Donovon McNabb 13, Alex Smith 8, Shane Matthews 7, Tim Hasselbeck 5, Colt McCoy 4, Danny Wuerffel 4, John Beck 3, Todd Collins 3, Jeff George 2

Eagles (12): Donovan McNabb 120, Michael Vick 40, Carson Wentz 35, Nick Foles 29, Sam Bradford 14, Mark Sanchez 10, A.J. Feeley 7, Kevin Kolb 7, Mike McMahon 7, Jeff Garcia 6, Vince Young 3, Koy Detmer 2

Giants (5): Eli Manning 222, Kerry Collins 45, Kurt Warner 9, Jesse Palmer 3, Geno Smith 1

NFC NORTH

Bears (21): Jay Cutler 102, Kyle Orton 33, Rex Grossman 31, Jim Miller 21, Mitch Trubisky 20, Chris Chandler 13, Josh McCown 7, Kordell Stewart 7, Matt Barkley 6, Brian Griese 6, Brian Hoyer 5, Chad Hutchinson 5, Craig Kenzel 5, Mike Glennon 4, Caleb Hanie 4, Shane Matthews 3, Jonathan Quinn 3, Jimmy Clausen 2, Henry Burris 1, Jason Campbell 1, Todd Collins 1

Vikings (19): Daunte Culpepper 64, Christian Ponder 36, Brett Favre 29, Teddy Bridgewater 28, Brad Johnson 23, Tarvaris Jackson 20, Sam Bradford 17, Case Keenum 14, Gus Frerotte 13, Matt Cassel 9, Kirk Cousins 9, Donovan McNabb 6, Todd Bouman 3, Kelly Holcomb 3, Joe Webb 2, Spergon Wynn 2, Josh Freeman 1, Brooks Bollinger 1, Shaun Hill 1

Lions (11): Matthew Stafford 133, Joey Harrington 55, Jon Kitna 36, Daunte Culpepper 10, Shaun Hill 10, Charlie Batch 9, Mike McMahon 7, Dan Orlovsky 7, Jeff Garcia 5, Ty Detmer 4, Drew Stanton 4

Packers (6): Aaron Rodgers 150, Brett Favre 112, Brett Hundley 9, Matt Flynn 6, Scott Tolzien 2, Seneca Wallace 1

NFC SOUTH

Bucs (16): Josh Freeman 59, Brad Johnson 49, Jameis Winston 48, Jeff Garcia 24, Brian Griese 21, Mike Glennon 18, Chris Sims 15, Bruce Gradkowski 11, Josh McCown 11, Ryan Fitzpatrick 8, Josh Johnson 5, Byron Leftwich 3, Luke McCown 3, Rob Johnson 2, Tim Rattay 2, Shaun King 1

Panthers (12): Cam Newton 116, Jake Delhomme 90, Chris Weinke 19, Rodney Peete 15, Matt Moore 13, Jimmy Clausen 10, Vinnie Testaverde 6, Derek Anderson 4, David Carr 4, Randy Fasani 1, Matt Lytle 1, Brian St. Pierre 1

Falcons (9): Matt Ryan 166, Michael Vick 67, Chris Chandler 14, Joey Harrington 10, Doug Johnson 9, Chris Redman 6, Kurt Kittner 4, Byron Leftwich 2, Chris Redman 2

Saints (5): Drew Brees 198, Aaron Brooks 77, Todd Bouman 3, Mark Brunell 1, Luke McCown 1

NFC WEST

Rams (20): Marc Bulger 95, Sam Bradford 49, Jared Goff 31, Kurt Warner 23, Case Keenum 14, Kellen Clemens 12, Nick Foles 11, Austin Davis 8, Shaun Hill 8, Jamie Martin 7, Kyle Boller 4, Keith Null 4, A.J. Feeley 3, Gus Frerotte 3, Ryan Fitzpatrick 3, Chris Chandler 2, Brock Berlin 1, Scott Covington 1, Trent Green 1, Sean Mannion 1

Cardinals (18): Carson Palmer 60, Kurt Warner 57, Jake Plummer 32, Josh McCown 22, Matt Leinart 17, John Skelton 17, Kevin Kolb 14, Jeff Blake 13, Drew Stanton 13, Derek Anderson 9, Ryan Lindley 6, Blaine Gabbert 5, Josh Rosen 5, Sam Bradford 3, Max Hall 3, Shaun King 2, Brian Hoyer 1, John Navarre 1

49ers (16): Alex Smith 75, Colin Kaepernick 58, Jeff Garcia 45, Shaun Hill 16, Tim Rattay 16, Blaine Gabbert 13, C.J. Beathard 10, Ken Dorsey 10, Jimmy Garoppolo 8, J.T. O’Sullivan 8, Brian Hoyer 6, Trent Dilfer 6, Troy Smith 6, Cody Pickett 2, Nick Mullens 1, Chris Weinke 1

Seahawks (7): Matt Hasselbeck 131, Russell Wilson 104, Tarvaris Jackson 14, Seneca Wallace 14, Trent Dilfer 12, Charlie Whitehurst 4, Charlie Frye 1

