Brady and Gronkowski played together for the New England Patriots.

TAMPA, Fla — Legendary quarterback Tom Brady and retired tight end Rob Gronkowski will be reunited in Tampa Bay.

In a tweet, the NFL announced the New England Patriots had agreed to trade Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Citing league sources, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that pending a physical, the trade is going to happen.

"Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN," Schefter tweeted.

Ian Rapoport, a national insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, says Gronkowski has already taken his physical, so the trade should go through.

Gronkowski still had a year and $10 million remaining on his contract.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

What other people are reading right now:

