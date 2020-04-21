TAMPA, Fla — Legendary quarterback Tom Brady and retired tight end Rob Gronkowski will be reunited in Tampa Bay.
In a tweet, the NFL announced the New England Patriots had agreed to trade Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Citing league sources, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that pending a physical, the trade is going to happen.
"Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN," Schefter tweeted.
Ian Rapoport, a national insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, says Gronkowski has already taken his physical, so the trade should go through.
Gronkowski still had a year and $10 million remaining on his contract.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
- Hillsborough County Schools reschedule graduation: Here's a full list of dates and times
- Florida is getting ready to re-open. Here's who's on the task force
- Officer wants people to take COVID-19 seriously after his battle with the virus
- Reports: Kim Jong Un in fragile condition after surgery
- Disney furloughs 100,000 workers, saving $500 million a month amid theme park shutdown
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter