Vikings suspend in-person activities after Titans players, staff test positive for COVID

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings will suspend in-person activities Tuesday after a number of Tennessee Titans players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first posted on Twitter that three Titans players and five staffers were positive on their latest coronavirus tests. Tennessee was in Minneapolis Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, where they beat the Vikings 31-30.

The NFL and the league's players union soon released a statement confirming the outbreak, and announcing that both teams will suspend in-person activities beginning Tuesday.

NFL statement on the #Vikings and #Titans suspending in-person club activities after eight positive COVID-19 cases with the Titans.

The Vikings say at this point no personnel has tested positive in the wake of Sunday's games, but confirms the team will follow league protocol.

"As of this morning, we have not received any positive results from Vikings testing following Sunday’s game. Per the NFL protocol, we will suspend in-person club activities and close TCO Performance Center immediately," the team said in a statement released Tuesday morning. "We will work closely with the NFL and NFLPA to monitor the situation, perform additional testing and determine when the facility can reopen."

The club also promised an update regarding this week's football schedule and potential impacts on Sunday's game in Houston "when appropriate."

There’s no word yet on the identity of the players or personnel who tested positive. The Titans were without defensive play-caller Shane Bowen in Sunday’s game as he was placed in quarantine, according to league protocol.

Players and personnel who tested positive will quarantine according to NFL guidelines, and league infectious disease experts will evaluate potential close contacts from Sunday and perform additional testing.