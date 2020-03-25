Miss hockey? Ready for another Blues playoff run? Well, we can't give you any live games right now, but we have the next best thing.

With the NHL season on pause due to the spread of the coronavirus, fans need their hockey fix. Luckily, the NHL Network has your social distancing entertainment covered.

On Friday, NHL Network will air every Blues and Bruins Stanley Cup Final game from last season.

You'll get to see Gunnarsson's clutch Game 2 winner, Ryan O'Reilly's Conn Smythe efforts, Binnington's crazy saves and an unforgettable Game 7 that gave St. Louis its first Stanley Cup.

And once the Stanley Cup games are over, relive all the St. Louis All-Star Game excitement.

We really can't think of a reason for you to leave you couch the entire day...

Here's the entire Friday lineup on NHL Network:

Game 1 at Boston - 7 a.m.

Game 2 at Boston - 9 a.m.

Game 3 vs. Boston - 11 a.m.

Game 4 vs. Boston - 12:30 p.m.

Game 5 at Boston - 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 vs. Boston - 4:30 p.m.

Game 7 at Boston - 6 p.m.

2020 All-Star Skills - 8 p.m.

2020 NHL All-Star Game - 10 p.m.

Related Stories

RELATED: What this St. Louis ticket broker does when he can't sell tickets

RELATED: Blues' Binnington talks NHL rise, honoring 'Cujo', season stoppage and more in social media interview

RELATED: FOX Sports Midwest to re-air Blues and Cardinals games in coming weeks

RELATED: Blues forward Tyler Bozak, wife Molly welcome baby boy

RELATED: Blues create employee assistance fund to help workers at Enterprise Center

RELATED: Play 'Gloria' | Italians sing Blues rally song from balcony during quarantine