2022 Winter Classic tickets go on sale Wednesday

The Blues will head to Target Field on New Year's Day to take on the Minnesota Wild

MINNEAPOLIS — The Blues are playing in one of the NHL's biggest events on the calendar this season. And on Wednesday, you'll get your first chance at being a part of it in person.

The Blues and Minnesota Wild will play in the 2022 Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2022, at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Tickets for the Winter Classic will go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The 2022 Winter Classic will be the second time the Blues have played in the NHL's premier outdoor event. The Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

The 2022 #WinterClassic at Target Field is set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, and tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday. https://t.co/F4D4FJZ5vL — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 27, 2021