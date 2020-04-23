5 On Your Side to air 4 St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup specials in May

While we wait for the Blues to return, we're reliving some of the magic of 2019 in four specials to air on 5 On Your Side

ST. LOUIS — While we're all waiting for the return of hockey to see if the Blues can make it back-to-back Stanley Cups, 5 On Your Side is looking back on their incredible run of 2019.

In May, 5 On Your Side will be airing four different specials produced by the St. Louis Blues, documenting the moment they won the Cup, through the raising of the championship banner at the Enterprise Center.

The specials kick off with "The First 24" on May 7 at 9 p.m. The half hour special documents the 24 hours immediately following the Blues' victory in Game 7 in Boston on June 12, 2019.

Following "The First 24", at 9:30 p.m. on May 7, "March Down Market" captures the Blues' surreal championship parade down Market Street.

The next two specials will air the following week on May 14.

"Summer with the Champs" starts it off at 9 p.m. The special takes fans around the world for a glimpse into each player's day with the Stanley Cup.

That's followed up at 9:30 by "Raising The Banner", which gives you behind-the-scenes access into the player ring ceremony, opening night of the 2020 season and the championship banner raising ceremony at Enterprise Center.