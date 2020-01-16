ST. LOUIS — One lucky hockey fan will win at least a $50,000 jackpot during the All-Star Game 50/50 Raffle. The St. Louis Blues, Blues for Kids and the National Hockey League made the announcement Thursday.

The raffle tickets are available online. Online purchasers must be 18 years old or older and must be located in Illinois or Missouri at the time of purchase, according to the website.

Fans can also purchase tickets in-person throughout All-Star weekend.

The cash drawing will be held at the start of the third game of the All-Star game, which will be played Jan. 25 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Fans who purchase raffle tickets early will also be entered into a drawing for two VIP tickets to the Honor the Past: Alumni Luncheon and Game on Jan. 23.

The luncheon will be at at the Biergarten at Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Blues legends Brett Hull, Bernie Federko, Chris Pronger and others will be in attendance.

The alumni game will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

The early-bird drawing for the luncheon and alumni game tickets will be held on Jan. 22 at noon.

Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will benefit the Blues Alumni Association and Blues for Kids. Blues for Kids is the charitable trust of the St. Louis Blues. Blues for Kids has a "mission to positively impact programs and services that improve health and wellness of youth in the St. Louis area," according to its website. Blues for Kids focuses on four areas of giving, which include cancer care and awareness, health and wellness, education and youth hockey development.

More on All-Star Weekend:

RELATED: Your guide to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis

RELATED: Events for NHL All-Star Skills Friday night announced

RELATED: 'I wouldn’t want it any other way' | Blues fans help David Perron win All-Star vote