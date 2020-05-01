Chandler Stephenson scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from an early three-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4.

Ryan Reaves, Paul Stastny, Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves. Alex Pietrangelo, Jaden Schwartz, Oskar Sundqvist and David Perron scored for the Blues.

Jake Allen made 28 saves. Pacific Division-leading Vegas is 15-6-3 since Nov. 17 and leads the NHL with 33 points in that span.

