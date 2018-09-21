Blues winger Sammy Blais made a favorable impression in the game Wednesday that certainly has caught the eyes of those that matter.

Not only did Blais, a sixth-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, score a power-play goal in the first period, but also created several scoring chances playing on a line with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn.

Blais is making another strong case, like last training camp, of making the roster on opening night.

"We're not trying to pigeon-hole anybody into anything," Yeo said. "We just want to give him an opportunity right now to play with good players and show what he can do and we have time to make those decisions. Whether it's higher up in the lineup, whether it's lower in the lineup, if he can continue to play games like that, it makes it pretty hard on us not to find a spot."

Goalie Ville Husso stopped 23 shots on Wednesday but his best period was in the second when he faced 13 and stopped them all and kept it a 2-1 Wild lead.

Husso allowed two deflected goals in the first period but settled down to shut the door the rest of the way.

He made 27 saves in his only other NHL game last preseason, a 4-0 shutout at Washington on Sept. 22, 2017.

"He played really well. To go beyond that, I think he looked very controlled in the net," Yeo said. "I liked the way he responded. It's not an easy situation. He didn't have a shot on the first 13 minutes of the game or so. And then all of the sudden, there's two bounces or two deflections that go into the net. He did a heck of a job to come out of that with the right mentality. That's part of what I like about him. He's got a little swagger, he's got some calmness to him, doesn't seem to get rattled easily."

