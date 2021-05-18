Blues to offer 2021 playoffs tickets to general public Wednesday

Here's your chance to see the Blues in action this postseason at Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS — If you want to get in the building for the possible first two rounds of the Blues' 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs run, you'll get your chance starting Wednesday.

The Blues announced Tuesday they would be releasing 2021 tickets for home games in Rounds 1 and 2 to the general public on Wednesday, May 19 starting at 2 p.m. A limited number of seats will be available and can be bought on ticketmaster.com.

Prior to Wednesday, playoff tickets had only been available by presale to season ticket holders due to seating capacity limits. Last week, the City of St. Louis Department of Health allowed the Blues to increase Enterprise Center capacity to 9,000, which is nearly 50% of the building.

Wanna see the #StanleyCup Playoffs in person at Enterprise Center? A limited number of tickets will be available Wednesday at 2 p.m. https://t.co/Cn8UxYL1CX — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 18, 2021

“With our new capacity of 9,000, we are thrilled to be able to welcome additional fans into Enterprise Center, many of which will be attending their first game this season,” said St. Louis Blues President of Business Operations and CEO Chris Zimmerman. “Having loud and enthusiastic fans in the crowd has a great impact on our team and creates an electric environment in our arena, which is exactly what you hope for during the postseason.”

At the very least, the Blues will host Games 3 and 4 of the first round divisional series against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 23 at 4 p.m.

All tickets will be mobile-only and Enterprise Center is asking fans to wear face coverings.

For a complete list of COVID-19 guidelines and procedures you can go to stlouisblues.com/safety.