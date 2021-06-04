Blues activate Colton Parayko from injured reserve

One of the Blues' most important players is back in action right when the team needs him most

ST. LOUIS — The Blues are getting a much-needed reinforcement for their Monday night contest against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The team announced prior to the game that defenseman Colton Parayko had been activated from the injured reserve.

Parayko had been sidelined the past 21 games due to an upper-body injury.

In a corresponding move, the Blues assigned Jacob de le Rose to the taxi squad.

Parayko, 27, is an alternate captain for the Blues in 2021 and has one goal and seven assists in 16 games this season. For his career, the St. Albert, Alberta, native has 40 goals, 127 assists and 117 penalty minutes in 402 career regular season games.

BREAKING NEWS! Colton Parayko will play tonight against Vegas. https://t.co/wAldqy1SIC #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 5, 2021