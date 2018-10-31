ST. LOUIS - The Blues will have some reinforcements for their next game against the Golden Knights.

The team has activated forwards Robby Fabbri and Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Carl Gunnarsson from the injured reserve.

The activation of Fabbri comes at a time the club could use an extra jolt of energy on offense.

When healthy, Fabbri has been electric for the Blues and has 29 goals in 123 regular season NHL games. Injuries have always hampered the former top prospect though, with Fabbri most notably missing time with two ACL injuries. This latest setback this season however did not involve his knees.

Soshnikov is in his second season with the Blues and only saw the ice in 12 games last season.

A veteran defenseman, Gunnarsson is in his fifth season wearing the blue note.

The Blues will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in their next game on Thursday at the Enterprise Center.

© 2018 KSDK