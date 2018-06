ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will open the home portion of the 2018-19 season when they play the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 4.

The Blues announced the date for their first regular-season appearance at the newly-named Enterprise Center. They will announce the rest of the schedule on stlouisblues.com and the NHL App Thursday afternoon at 4:30.

