ST. LOUIS -- Many NHL teams have been slowly releasing their preseason schedules in the past few days, and the Blues disclosed theirs on Friday.

The regular-season schedule is slated to be unveiled on Thursday at 4 p.m. (CT), but the Blues will play a seven-game preseason schedule beginning Sept. 18 at Dallas.

They will play home-and-home games against the Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets and Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals along with a neutral site game on Sept. 19 in Des Moines, Iowa against the Minnesota Wild, the home of the Wild's American Hockey League team, the Iowa Wild.

The Blues will play three games at newly-named Enterprise Center, Sept. 21 against the Blue Jackets, Sept. 25 against the Capitals and Sept. 28 against the Stars. All home game times are set for 7 p.m.

The final preseason date against the Capitals is set for a 5 p.m. puck drop but that time is subject to change.



Blues 2018-19 Preseason Schedule



Sept. 18 @ Dallas Stars 7:30 p.m.

*Sept. 19 @ Minnesota Wild 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Vs. Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Columbus Blue Jackets 2 p.m.

Sept. 25 Vs. Washington Capitals 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Vs. Dallas Stars 7 p.m.



**Sept. 30 @ Washington Capitals 5 p.m.

*Game in Des Moines, Iowa

**Game time subject to change

