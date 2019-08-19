ST. LOUIS – The Blues announced theme nights and giveaways for the 2019-20 season.

They also announced the regular season single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

After winning the Stanley Cup, the Blues are seeing record 2019-20 plan sales. Lower bowl seating replacement has reduced seating capacity by 600. A spokesperson for the Blues said single-game tickets will be scarce and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

The Blues created the ‘Worth-the-Wait’ list for additional interest in sold out areas and by joining, fans can get single game presale access.

The Blues will host nine giveaway nights, which includes a Stanley Cup replica banner for the first 12,000 fans on Oct. 5 against the Dallas Stars, a Stanley Cup replica for the first 12,000 fans on Dec. 16 against the Colorado Avalanche and an NHL All-Star Tumbler on Jan. 15. Click here for the rest of the giveaway schedule

Theme nights will include Ladies Night Out on Nov. 16, Star Wars night on Jan. 9 and Pink at the Rink on March 10. Click here for the full theme schedule

