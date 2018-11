ST. LOUIS - The Blues have assigned forward Nikita Soshnikov to their AHL affiliate in San Antonio.

On Thursday, the team placed the 25-year-old Russian on waivers, but he went unclaimed.

Since he was unclaimed, the Blues were able to keep him in their system, assigning him to the San Antonio Rampage.

Soshnikov has played in five games for the Blues this season, and has eight goals in 87 career NHL games.

