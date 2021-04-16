Tuesday game between Blues and Avalanche postponed

The game is expected to take place on Thursday, April 22

ST. LOUIS — The game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 20 has been postponed.

The National Hockey League announced Colorado’s Friday night game, Sunday game against Los Angeles and Tuesday’s game against the Blues have been postponed. The postponement is due to a Colorado player "entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols" on Friday.

Pending test results in the next few days, Colorado is expecting to be able to reopen their facilities for practice on Wednesday, April 21 with a return to game play on Thursday, April 22 against the Blues.

The decision to postpone the games was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.