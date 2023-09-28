This is the bag policy for Blues games at Enterprise Center

If you are heading down to the Enterprise Center for a game this year, there are a few things to keep in mind when packing for your trip.

ST. LOUIS — Hockey season is back again in St. Louis.

The Blues begin their season on the road with a game against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 12, and the home opener against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 14.

Bag policy

According to the Enterprise Center website, some bags are permitted, but fans are encouraged to leave them at home if possible.

"For safety and speed of entry purposes, we strongly encourage guests not to bring bags of any kind to games and events at Enterprise Center," the website says.

If you do want to bring a bag, it can't be larger than 16 inches by 16 inches. That includes luggage, backpacks, coolers, hard-sided bags and all other bags. If you want to bring in a bag smaller than that, it will be subject to x-ray screening.

Clutches no larger than 4" x 6" x 1.5" will just be visually inspected and do not need to be x-rayed.

The Enterprise Center said bringing a bag can add up to 30 minutes to your entry process.

Prohibited items

Whether you bring a bag or not, Enterprise Center has a list of prohibited items. The list is as follows:

Airhorns

Wrapped Gifts/Items

Cans/Bottles/Coolers

Drones

Chemicals

Plastic Beverage Containers

Food & Beverages

Balloons

Pets (other than service animals)

Laser Pointers/Pens Sticks (including those on pennants or flags)

Selfie Sticks

Tripods/Bipods/Monopods

Weapons (guns, knives, chains, spikes, projectiles, tasers, etc.)

Strollers are allowed, but large strollers will need to be checked in at the Guest Experience Center located across from Portal 19 on the Plaza concourse.