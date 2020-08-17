Blues beat Canucks 3-2 in OT to get first win of playoffs, now trail in series 2-1

They'll play again Monday night at 9:30

EDMONTON, Alberta — It took more than the 60 minutes of regulation, but the St. Louis Blues finally have their first win of the NHL playoff bubble, a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Brayden Schenn netted the game-winner for the Blues, who now trail the Canucks 2-1 in the series.

The Blues brought a different lineup into Game 3. Jake Allen started in place of Jordan Binnington, and forwards Alexander Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko were inactive. Allen stopped all but two shots to earn his first playoff win since 2018.

All four regulation goals were scored in the second period. Vancouver's J.T. Miller got the scoring started when he beat Allen to make it 1-0 just over a minute into the period.

David Perron and Justin Faulk scored the next two to give the Blues their first lead of the series, but it lasted just 37 seconds.

After the Blues gave up the puck in their own zone, Elias Pettersson scored to even the game at 2-2.

It took 15 minutes of overtime for Schenn to cash in on a breakaway chance to draw the Blues closer in the best-of-seven series.