Blues get late night win in season opener against Colorado

DENVER — The Blues are in the win column to begin 2021.

St. Louis beat Colorado 4-1 Wednesday night to open the season in Denver. The game didn't finish up until after midnight St. Louis time.

Before the game the Blues announced they'd be without new offensive addition Mike Hoffman, due to issues with his work visa. He's expected to be cleared for the second game of the season.

The Blues came out of the gate hot in the first, with goals from Oskar Sundqvist and Jordan Kyrou to go up 2-1 after one period.

After a scoreless second, the Blues kept the pressure on in the third period with goals from new addition Kyle Clifford and another score from Sundqvist.

Sundqvist was moved up in the lineup after Hoffman was not eligible to play.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington was superb in the opening night win, stopping 26 of 27 shots and making some highlight saves.

This is the first of eight games the Blues will play against Cup favorite Colorado this season. They're back at it against the Avalanche on Friday.