CALGARY, Alberta (AP) -- David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly scored in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames.

Perron, Alex Steen, Jaden Schwartz and Zach Sanford scored in regulation for the Blues, who got their first win the tiebreaker in four games this season.

Jordan Binnington stopped 27 shots to improve to 23-8-5. Sean Monahan scored twice, and Matthew Tkachuk and Mark Jankowski also had goals for the Flames, who were 5-0 in shootouts. Cam Talbot finished with 30 saves.

The Blues said that Steen would be evaluated Wednesday for a lower back injury received during the game.

