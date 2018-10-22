WASHINGTON, D.C. — The NHL boasts its share of good stories in the early going, including surprising starts by the Montreal Canadians (4-1-2) and Vancouver Canucks (5-3-0).

And how about those Colorado Avalanche, who are 5-1-2? Or Auston Matthews, who has 10 goals in nine games, or David Pastrnak and Nathan MacKinnon, who both have eight goals in eight games? Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson’s .949 save percentage in his first seven starts is also noteworthy because his Gibson’s save percentage has been growing steadily since 2014-15.

But life hasn’t gone as well for other NHL folks.

Here are those already feeling the pressure after the first 19 days of the season:

Los Angeles Kings general manager Rob Blake: The Kings are 2-5-1 and that does not appear to be a fluke. While it is true injuries to Jonathan Quick and Dustin Brown have undermined them, they simply don’t look like a team designed to compete in the speed-driven NHL. Fans are starting to wonder whether Blake should have done more in the offseason to change the look of this team. The Kings still boast core players from their two championships. Have they kept them for too long?

The Kings have a -13 goal differential and rank 30th in the league with a 1.88 goals-per-game scoring average. The team’s power-play percentage is 10.7%.

Quick is a proven difference-maker, but his return to the lineup a few days ago didn’t change all of that. His .851 save percentage and 4.67 goals-against average after three games are symbolic of the team’s struggles.

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson: This is not the kind of start the Sharks envisioned when they acquired Karlsson this offseason. At some point, Karlsson will explode offensively. But right now, he has no goals and his plus-minus of -4 in the Sharks’ worst. The Sharks' power play also ranks 22nd. The 4-3-1 Sharks are expected to be among the Western Conference's best teams.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester: He was a healthy scratch on Saturday for the first time in his career, and the Blues looked sharper defensively in a 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Bouwmeester is 35, and his effectiveness has slipped. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong made key offseason moves to strengthen this team, but they need Bouwmeester playing at a higher level to be a strong defensive team.

Los Angeles Kings coach John Stevens: Fair or not, coaches are the first to pay the price for a struggling team. It’s hard to not list him on the top of the candidates to be the first coach to be fired this season. Could he be getting more out of his team? Probably. But he cannot make them faster.

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas: The managerial wunderkind has as much job security as any GM in the game. But he’s in Toronto, where fans judge the tiniest of moves. He has to feel pressure about the stalemated contract negotiations with William Nylander, a restricted free agent, who hasn't played this season. Nylander is an important asset.

Should Dubas budge on his offer and risk more salary cap trouble in the future? He has more negotiations on the horizon, including with Matthews, a restricted free agent this offseason. Or does Dubas trade Nylander for a defenseman, a position the Maple Leafs need to strengthen to make a run for the Stanley Cup? Even if Dubas gets Nylander signed, he is under pressure to find a blueliner.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty: General manager George McPhee acquired Pacioretty and gave him a four-year contract extension that pays him $7 million per season starting in 2019-20. He is supposed to replace the goals lost by the departure of James Neal. But Pacioretty hasn’t found his way yet, posting one goal and no assists in his first eight games. Neal has also started slowly in Calgary with one goal in eight games. Both of them have 25-goal potential.

