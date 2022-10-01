Blues place Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko in COVID protocols

The Blues have been dealt another COVID setback and will be without two key players

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have been dealt another COVID setback to their 2021-2022 season.

The team announced on Monday that forward Brayden Schenn and defenseman Colton Parayko have been added to the COVID-19 protocol list.

This comes after forward Vladimir Tarasenko, and defensemen Scott Perunovich and Jake Walman were added to the COVID list four days prior.

More than half of the Blues' roster has ended up on the COVID list at some point this season.

Schenn has five goals and seven assists in 22 games this season and has also missed some time due to injury.

Parayko has four goals and 12 assists in 36 games played this season.

Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko have been placed in COVID protocols. https://t.co/o4BvfkRlrP — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 10, 2022

Although the team has been decimated by COVID-19 and injuries for most of the season, they've managed to put together one of the best records in the NHL. As of Monday, the Blues are tied for second-most points in the entire Western Conference.

The Blues' next scheduled game is Thursday night at Enterprise Center against the Seattle Kraken.

There is a chance the team could get Tarasenko, Perunovich and Walman back for that contest.