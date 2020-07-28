Blues bringing goal horn, 'Country Roads' and crowd noise to Edmonton for home games in the bubble

The Blues might not get to play at home in the playoffs, but it's still going to sound like Enterprise Center in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB — The rest of the Blues' games this season may all take place in Edmonton, but that doesn't mean some hometown comforts are going to be there for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

According to the team, some of the sights and sounds of the Enterprise Center will be on display for Blues "home games" in the bubble.

Not only will there be pumped in crowd noise throughout games, the Blues will have a few Enterprise Center staples.

For "home games", the Blues' goal horn and goal song will play when the team scores, and John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" will play during games.

#StanleyCup Playoff games this year will feature 32 cameras - 12 more than normal - with exclusive never-before-used angles for viewers at home. https://t.co/OL44sIrsyr #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 25, 2020

The team said the iconic Towel Man, as well as messages from fans will make appearances on the video boards at Rogers Place throughout games.

The Blues also had some reminders of home waiting for them in the hotel when they arrived in Edmonton.

Teams around the NHL, including the Blues, shared some pictures of players' families that had been placed in hotel rooms for when the players showed up.

As for life inside the bubble, things are limited, but there are still plenty of entertainment and food options for players, including basketball courts and food trucks.

You can learn more about life inside the NHL bubble by clicking here.