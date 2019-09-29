COLUMBUS, Ohio — The St. Louis Blues will go into the regular season with one fewer game under their skates.

The Blues had to cancel their final preseason game Sunday because of a mechanical issue with the team’s plane.

‘Due to an unforeseen mechanical issue with our chartered aircraft, we are unable to travel to Columbus for tonight’s game. We apologize to the Blue Jackets and their fans for this inconvenience,’ Doug Armstrong wrote for the Blues’ social media accounts.

Sunday’s game in Columbus was set to start at 4 p.m. Central time.

The Blues ended the preseason 4-3.

The Stanley Cup Champion Blues will begin the 2019-20 season at the Enterprise Center Wednesday, Oct. 2. The puck drops at 7 p.m., but not before that championship banner is raised to the rafters inside the arena.

St. Louis Blues stories:

RELATED: Top line for Blues getting it going in 4-3 preseason win over Capitals

RELATED: Join the Blues for their opening night rally and watch their Stanley Cup banner go up

RELATED: Blues' Kostin showing why he could be a beast in the NHL

RELATED: Blues superfan Laila Anderson has been officially enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame

RELATED: Blues players excited to add Faulk, sad to see Edmundson go

RELATED: Comfortable in physical role, Blais wants to balance offense with grit