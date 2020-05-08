Blues captain Pietrangelo voices support for former teammate Reaves after anthem kneel

EDMONTON, AB — Former Blues right wing Ryan Reaves, along with Vegas teammate Robin Lehner and Dallas Stars forwards Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson, took a knee during the national anthems prior to Monday's game between the Golden Knights and Stars.



And in doing so, and Pietrangelo sent a message to his former teammate supporting his former teammate and friend.



"Reavo took a knee last night and I texted him and said I support everything he's saying," Pietrangelo said. "It's great to see that this is kind of bringing all of us together throughout the league and throughout each organization."



No Blues players have made a stance, at least through their first two games in Edmonton, but if anyone chose to do so, it's open for discussion.



"We haven't really talked about it a whole lot as a group," Pietrangelo said. "We've had small discussions amongst each other. I said to everybody, whatever somebody wants to do, we support them, whether it's on our team or another team. ... Look, everybody wants to do what they want to do, but we support every single guy in this league. That's the beauty of hockey. We've all got each other's back."