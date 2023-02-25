Blues claim Kasperi Kapanen off waivers

Nikita Alexandrov was assigned to the Blues AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, as part of the waiver claim.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues announced Saturday the team has acquired forward Kasperi Kapanen from the Pittsburgh Penguins with a waiver claim.

Kapanen has scored 20 points (seven goals and 13 assists) during 43 games this season. He was originally drafted by Pittsburgh at No. 22 overall in the NHL 2014 Draft.

The 26-year-old has played in 364 NHL regular-season games in both Pittsburgh and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has scored 70 goals and recorded 102 assists in his career and 86 penalty minutes.

"It's a good pick up, brings speed, has good skill," Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said of adding Kapanen. "Looking forward to getting him here, coaching him and having him be part of the team."

Kapanen will be available to join the Blues on Tuesday when they play the Seattle Kraken at Enterprise Center.

Nikita Alexandrov was assigned to the Blues AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, as part of the waiver claim.

The team has made a series of moves ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. The Blues have traded veteran forwards Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers. They have acquired two first-round picks in the 2023 draft, totaling three including their own this year.

The Blues are on a four-game losing streak and look to get back in the win column against Kapenen's former team, the Penguins.