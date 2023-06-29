'Tremendous potential': Blues make Dalibor Dvorsky team's first top-10 pick in 15 years

"They had probably the best Stanley Cup run ever from what I remember, so I'm just super honored to be in the blue,” Dvorsky said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The last time the St. Louis Blues picked in the top 10 of the NHL Draft, they got a future captain and Stanley Cup champion in Alex Pietrangelo at No. 4.

Certainly, that's no guarantee with any top-10 pick, but the Blues feel like they got a steal at No. 10 with Dalibor Dvorsky in the 2023 Draft in Nashville.

"He's a tremendous player with character, two-way ability. He proved at the U18 versus his age group, his scoring ability. Makes tremendous plays and makes players around himself there. Tremendous potential there. We really like the player," Blues Scouting Director Tony Feltrin said.

Dvorsky, an 18-year-old forward from Slovakia, was projected to go even higher than No. 10 in a number of mock drafts, so the Blues were happy to get him where they did.

That doesn't mean there weren’t teams calling for that top-10 selection, even right up to the last second.

"I had one 'crazy Ivan' as soon as the ninth pick was...," President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong said. "And you want time to make sure you can vet it, and I didn't have time to vet that call and so we made the pick, and we're excited about the pick, also."

When asked what Dvorsky knew most about the Blues before being drafted by them, the teen went right to the magical run of 2019.

"I heard it's an awesome city. And it's just a great organization and I'm so proud to be there. They had probably the best Stanley Cup run ever from what I remember, so I'm just super honored to be in the blue,” Dvorsky said.

When asked to describe his game, Dvorsky had his own scouting report.

"They're getting really good offensive player with a good shot and hockey IQ. I'm a two-way guy and I want to win every single game. And that's what I'm going to try to do,” Dvorsky said. "I would just do anything to win every single game. And that's what I'm going to try to do with the Blues. Just try to win every game and be the best player possible. And I'm looking forward to coming to St. Louis to meet all of you fans."

