Blues eliminated from 2020 playoffs as Vancouver wins Game 6, 6-2

It's over. There will be no repeat for the Blues in 2020

ST. LOUIS — The Blues' quest for a repeat is officially over before it could really get going.

The Vancouver Canucks beat the Blues 6-2 in Game 6 of the first round on Friday night, knocking the defending Stanley Cup champions out of the playoffs.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who as a rookie led the franchise to its first Cup in 2019, allowed four goals before being pulled for Jake Allen. Jaden Schwartz had both goals for the Blues in the loss.

Jay Beagle, Antoine Roussel, Troy Stecher, Brock Boeser and Tyler Motte (2) scored for the Canucks.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves in the win for the Canucks.

The Blues lost the first two games of the series, battled back to tie it at two games a piece, and then dropped games 5 and 6.

The Canucks will advance to face the Vegas Golden Knights.