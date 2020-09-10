Blues End of Season Sale launches online for 2020

Blues fans are still able to own a piece of their favorite team from the past season, but this year they'll have to do it online.

ST. LOUIS — The annual Blues "summer sale" looks a little bit different this year.

First, it's not in the summer. It launches on Oct. 9. It's also exclusively online, replacing the traditional Enterprise Center in-person sale because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blues End of Season sale will include among other items:

- New hockey equipment

- Game-used gloves, skates, sticks, jerseys and more

- Blues merchandise with discounts up to 75 percent off

- 2019 championship street pole banners

- 2020 All-Star Weekend street pole banners

Blues season ticket holders received early access to the sale on Wednesday, but it is now open to everyone at STLAuthentics.com.

